India News | Punjab Police Arrest 3 in Yashinder Kaur Murder Case; Prime Accused Escaped to Canada

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): Police have arrested three accused in the murder case of 29-year-old Yashinder Kaur, also known as Inder Kaur, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, associates Karamjit Singh, Ravinder Singh and Pritam Singh have been arrested in the case, while the main accused, Sukhwinder Singh, fled to Canada via Nepal on May 13.

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DCP Ludhiana Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the victim, who was associated with the music industry, had gone missing on May 13 after leaving home to buy groceries and did not return. A murder case was registered on May 15 after an initial investigation confirmed she had been killed on the same day.

"A 29-year-old girl, Yashinder Kaur, who worked in the music industry, was reported missing on May 13. The girl had gone to get groceries, and she never returned. A case of murder was filed on May 15. It was discovered that the girl had been murdered on May 13," DCP Teja said during a media briefing.

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The DCP said Sukhwinder Singh allegedly had a relationship with the victim and was pressuring her to marry him despite being already married. When she reportedly refused, he shot her and disposed of her body in a canal.

"Sukhwinder Singh was already married. He had relations with this girl, and he used to compel the girl to marry him. He called that girl on that day also. When she did not agree to this, he shot the girl and threw her body in the canal. We have arrested three people," he said.

DCP Teja said that the weapons used in the crime, the car and the body of the deceased were recovered from the canal, and Section 302 has been added to the case.

The case began as a kidnapping complaint filed by the victim's brother on May 15 and was later converted into a murder investigation after the recovery of the body from Neelon Canal. (ANI)

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