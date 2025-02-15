One pistol 32 bore along with 6 live cartridges were also recovered, (Pic/@DGPPunjabPolice)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday stated that the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested four associates of Gurpreet Sekhon Gang for their involvement in the sensational murder of Overseer Singh alias Satinder Singh alias Satti.

Police also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with six cartridges from their possession, DGP Yadav added.

As per an official statement by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of village Selbrah in Bathinda, Lovejeet Sharma alias Lavi of village Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, Vinod Kumar alias Skill Sharma of village Bhai Rupa in Bathinda and Gagandeep Singh of Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda.

Police teams have also impounded their car apart from recovering weapons,

As per the information, Overseer Singh of Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, a known history-sheeter, was shot dead at his native village by their neighbour along with his associates due to personal enmity at around 4 am on February 5 this year. Overseer was rushed to the civil hospital Bathinda, where doctors declared him dead, the statement said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed the arrested accused persons have a criminal history with several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act, etc, registered against them.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to identify more persons involved in dismantling the networks. He added that more arrests are likely.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that following the murder of Overseer Singh, AGTF Punjab has launched an operation to trace and apprehend the accused persons involved in this murder.

He also noted that police teams had arrested accused Gurpreet Singh and Vinod Kumar from Dhanaula in Barnala, while accused Gagandeep Singh and Lovejit Singh, alias Lovy, were detained from TPT College Rampura Phul in Bathinda.

A case had been registered under sections 125 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Phul in Bathinda. (ANI)

