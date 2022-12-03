Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 3 (ANI): Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang from old Ambala road Dhakoli.

Bunty, a resident of Jain Chowk in the Bhiwani district of Haryana, was an inter-state weapon smuggler and was nabbed from the Dhakoli area on the old Ambala road in Mohali district's Zirakpur with 20 pistols in his possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation has revealed that Bunty is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the directions of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar.

Divulging details about the major breakthrough, Yadav said that the AGTF in a joint operation with District Police SAS Nagar has arrested Bunty with 20 pistols including three .30 Caliber with 2 magazines, two 9MM with 2 magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police have also recovered an Innova car bearing registration no HR-38-Q-2297 from the accused.

Further investigation is under process to find out his involvement in criminal cases, he added

Meanwhile, the police registered a case on Friday under sections 25(6) and 25 (7) of Arms Act at Police Station Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

However, Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said.Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of the Punjabi singer, popularly known as Sidhu Moosawala.

ANI has learnt from sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.

Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources told ANI that India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States.

Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Larence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moosawala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him. (ANI)

