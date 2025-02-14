Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): In one of the biggest heroin seizures of this year in Punjab, Amritsar Rural Police has busted a cross-border smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 30 kg heroin from his possession, said State Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gursimranjit Singh alias Simran, a resident of Baserke Gillan in Gharindha, Amritsar. Apart from recovering a chunk of heroin, police teams have also impounded his car, in which he was going to deliver the consignment.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused, Gursimranjit Singh, was involved in large-scale heroin smuggling, and it was reported that he had recently received a large consignment of heroin smuggled from across the border. Probe also suggested that Pak-based smugglers have used drones to transport the drug consignment, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to identify more individuals involved and to trace the origins of the smuggling network.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Charanjit Singh said that acting on intel input about the involvement of accused Gursimranjit Singh in the smuggling of narcotics, Police teams from Amritsar Rural Police led by SHO Gharinda stopped the suspected car for the routine checking. Upon conducting a thorough search, four packets of heroin-- weighing 7.5 kg each-- were found in a black bag, which was kept concealed in the vehicle, he said.

The SSP said that the accused is being interrogated to gather more details about the source and distribution network involved in this smuggling operation. More arrests are likely, he added.

A case FIR no. 30 dated 14-02-2025 has been registered under sections 21(c) and 25 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Gharindha in Amritsar Rural. (ANI)

