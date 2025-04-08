Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police has arrested two key operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi - Rohit Godara Gang from the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district of the state, said a top official on Tuesday.

The apprehended gang members have been identified as Jashan Sandhu and Gursewak Singh.

According to the Directorate General Police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, one of the members, Jashan Sandhu, was wanted in a 2023 murder case in Ganganagar, Rajasthan and had been evading arrest by constantly changing locations across different countries like Georgia, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. After landing in Nepal from Dubai, he entered India by road in an attempt to escape law enforcement.

As per the preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Jashan played a crucial role in providing logistical support to the gang. His interrogation has led to the identification of overseas Hawala operators, travel agents, and the locations of fugitive gangsters hiding abroad, marking a significant step in dismantling these networks.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force has also recovered one 0.32 caliber pistol along with seven live cartridges.

On April 7, Punjab Police arrested one drug trafficker and seized two kilograms of heroin and 900 grams of ICE (Crystal Meth) from Amritsar Rural district. The apprehended accused was identified as Tamandeep Singh, a resident of Kakkar village in Amritsar.

An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station.

In a post on X, the Director General of Punjab police, Gaurav Yadav, wrote, "In a major blow to drug trafficking networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends Tamandeep Singh, a resident of village Kakkar, and recovers 2 Kg Heroin and 900 gm of ICE (Crystal Meth). An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS Lopoke. Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network involved. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling drug cartels and making #Punjab drug-free." (ANI)

