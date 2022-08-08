Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested the kingpin and nine members of the Pindri gang, which is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as part of an ongoing drive against gangsters.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested criminals.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Pindri gang kingpin Parminder Singh alias Pindri who was handling the operation of the Bishnoi gang in the Nangal-Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi belt, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

Already 22 FIRs, including one of attempt to murder, are registered against Parminder Singh at various police stations in Punjab's Rupnagar, Jalandhar and Patiala as well as in Haryana, he said.

The DIG said Parminder Singh is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest. He was operating from there only.

In addition to other crimes, he was allegedly involved in drug smuggling in the area, Bhullar said, adding that further investigations in the case are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rupnagar, Sandeep Garg said along with Parminder Singh, police also arrested nine members of the Pindri gang.

They have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Billa, Gurdeep Singh alias Gogi, Jaspreet Singh alias Makkar, Gurpreet Singh alias Bholu, Iqbal Mohammed, Surinder Singh alias Chinda, Dara Singh alias Dara, Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala, and Robin Singh. All of them are hardcore criminals, he said.

He said seven illegal weapons including two .32 bore pistols, two .30 bore pistols, two .315 bore pistols and one .12 bore pistol -- all country-made -- were recovered from the arrested criminals along with 51 live cartridges and one magazine.

