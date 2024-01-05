Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): Punjab Police busted a module and arrested two operatives handled by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), the police said on Thursday.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the police have recovered four pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession.

"SAS Nagar Police, in a joint operation with Batala Police busts a module and arrests its two operatives handled from abroad by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). They were involved in various killings," DGP Yadav posted on X.

"ISI-backed terror module operated by Harvinder Rinda and his associates, who were recruiting youngsters by providing funds in their bank accounts and smuggling foreign arms from the border area with the help of drones. Recovery: 4 pistols and 10 live cartridges," he added.

DGP Yadav noted that the Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Police said in a statement that they had arrested 24 criminal elements and rounded up 917 suspicious persons for questioning during a state-wide special checking involving over 500 police teams.

It said that the cordon and search operation was conducted from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. simultaneously in all 28 police districts, and police teams, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, "frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands."

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally supervising this state-level operation, said that all the CPs or SSPs were asked to deploy at least two strong teams under SP or DSP rank officers per railway station or bus stand to carry out this operation. Range officers were asked to monitor this operation.

"As many as 917 suspicious persons were rounded up for questioning during the operation conducted at 134 bus stands and 181 railway stations in the state", he said, while adding that the Police teams have also arrested 24 criminal elements after registering 21 first information reports (FIRs) during the operation. (ANI)

