Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 29 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's State Special Operating Cell (SSOC) Mohali has effectively dismantled the criminal network being operated by USA-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre Gang with the arrest of their three key operatives after recovering one .30 bore China made pistol along with 15 cartridges from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

"Those arrested have been identified as Lovejit Singh alias Love Khakh of village Khakh in Tarn Taran, Gursewak Singh alias Bamb of Goindwal Sahib and Bahadur Khan alias Khan Bhagdana of Fatehgarh Sahib. Police teams have also impounded their Toyota Fortuner vehicle," he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Allows Media Personnel on Duty Related to Poll Day Coverage To Vote Through Postal Ballot in General Polls.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of Guriqbal Singh alias Robin-- another member of this gang, by the SAS Nagar district Police after recovering weapons from his possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that all three arrested persons were wanted in a number of criminal cases including murder, attempted murders, dacoity, arms act, NDPS etc. They were living in Mohali by concealing their actual identities to evade arrest, he added.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc's Rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 Gets Nod From Election Commission and Delhi Police.

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were in regular contact with narcotic smuggler and gangster Pavittar Chaura and were hatching a conspiracy to carry out target killings and other criminal/gangster activities to disturb peace and harmony in the border state.

It is pertinent to mention that lately, Pavittar Chaura has formed a very close association with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and his other network members.

Sharing operation details, DIG Counter Intelligence J Elanchezian said that following reliable inputs, Police teams from SSOC Mohali conducted a raid at a flat in Mohali-- where they were staying, and successfully apprehended all three accused persons after recovering a sophisticated weapon from their possession.

He said that the accused Lovejit Singh alias Love Khakh is a proclaimed offender (PO), while, Gursewak Bamb was wanted by the Tarn Taran police in case of an attempt to murder. Further investigations are on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 25 and 25(7) of the Arms Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station SSOC, Mohali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)