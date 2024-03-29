Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 29 (ANI): Punjab police on Friday arrested three key operatives of a gang wanted in a number of criminal cases and recovered a pistol, cartridges and a vehicle from them, an official said.

"In a major breakthrough, SSOC (State Special Operation Cell) Mohali has effectively dismantled the criminal network led by USA-based Pavittar Chaura & Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives: Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb & Bahadur Khan - along with seizure of one pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle," Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"All three were wanted in number of criminal cases including murder, attempted murders, dacoity, arms act, NDPS etc. They were living in Mohali by concealing their actual identities," he further said in a post.

Earlier on March 26, Punjab police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of 12 persons and the seizure of 4 kilograms of heroin and Rs 3 lakh of drug money in Amritsar.

"Big Blow to Trans-Border narcotic network: Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border heroin smuggling racket with the arrest of 12 persons and seizure of 4 kg Heroin and Rs 3 lakhs drug money," DGP Punjab Police said in a post on X.

Further, the post mentioned, "Drones used to transport drugs from Pakistan across the border in Tarn Taran area."

The police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages for more recoveries and arrests," it stated. (ANI)

