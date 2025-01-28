Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI):The Punjab Police's SSOC Amritsar on Tuesday dismantled a Pakistan-ISI-backed narco-terrorism network.

The module, operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and notorious drug smuggler Sarwan Bhola, was involved in the attack on the Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar with a hand grenade. Two individuals connected to the operation have been arrested, according to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

In a major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police's SSOC Amritsar has busted a Pak-ISI backed narco terror module being operated by USA-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian-and-USA-based-notorious drug smuggler Sarwan Bhola with the arrest of its two members for their involvement in lobbying hand-grenade on Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav in an official statement.

Those arrested have been identified as Bagga Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Sirsa, Haryana and Puskaran Singh alias Sagar of Amarkot in Amritsar. Police teams have also recovered one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols along with ammunition from their possession. As per the information, some persons hurled a hand grenade at Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar Commissionerate on January 9 this year. Following the incident, terrorist organisation BKI used social media platforms to claim responsibility for this terror act, said an official statement from the Information And Public Relations Department, Punjab.

According to the statement, DGP Gaurav Yadav added that investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Bagga Singh is a relative of Sarwan Bhola, who is the brother of notorious smuggler Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta-- currently lodged in Bathinda jail in a 532 kg heroin recovery case. Pertinently, accused Sarwan Singh is also wanted in a 532 kg heroin recovery case and carries a Rs 2 lakh reward announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said that Accused Sarwan Bhola, who has been operating a drug smuggling network from the USA, has handed over his relative Bagga Singh and his associate Pushkaran to Happy Passian and Harvinder Rinda to carry out terror activities in the border state. The DGP said that investigations are in progress in a scientific manner to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module, the release added.

Further the statement added, Sharing operation details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said following the attack at Gumtala Police Post, police teams have launched an intelligence operation and arrested Bagga Singh from Sirsa in Haryana and Pushkaran Singh from Amritsar area leading to the recovery of explosives and weapons. Further efforts are being made to discover the previous crimes committed by the accused persons and arrest the remaining members of this module, the DGP said. (ANI)

