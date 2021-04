Pathankot (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday said it busted a racket of illegal liquor here and arrested one person in this connection.

Four litres of illicit liquor and 55 kilograms of 'lahan', a raw material for illicit liquor has been seized from the accused by the Pathankot Police.

Police said it is investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)