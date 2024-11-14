Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jalandhar Rural Police dismantled two separate criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, and arrested 10 hardcore criminals after recovering seven pistols along with 18 live cartridges and 10 magazines from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

Police teams have also impounded a car, a scooter, a motorcycle and a scooter being used by the arrested persons to carry out criminal activities.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed the syndicate's complex cross-border operations, with key figures in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab.

Additionally, Jalandhar Rural has also uncovered a weapons procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"With busting of two modules, Punjab Police has successfully traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state," he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar Rural Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, while addressing the press conference, said that the first breakthrough came when a police team led by SHO Police Station Lohian Yadwinder Singh intercepted a car near Giddarpindi Toll Plaza and arrested three suspects after recovering two .32 bore pistols along with six live rounds, and five magazines during the search of their car. Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Billi Baraich, Jagwinder Singh alias Shani of Mulewal Khaira, and Jaskaran Singh alias Sara of Sidhwa Dona.

The SSP said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that their operations were being orchestrated by UK-based kingpin Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, with financial support from Greece-based Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and logistical coordination by Manila-based Manjinder Singh alias Mani.

"The gang had recently procured pistols from Khargon city in Madhya Pradesh on directions of their foreign-based handlers," he added.

In a follow-up operation, the police team arrested three more gang members identified as Ajay Kumar alias Billa of Shahjahanpur, Vishal of Seinpura in Kapurthala and one juvenile of Donewal, he said, while adding that the team recovered one more .32 bore pistol along with three live cartridges from their possession and seized scooter on which they were travelling.

He said that this notorious gang was found involved in three major criminal incidents, including a shooting incident to target a Bholath-based businessman on the directions of Jagdeep alias Jagga, recovery of weapons and procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

"This operation has dealt a significant blow to the international crime syndicate operating in our region," said SSP Khakh.

In another parallel operation, the SSP said that CIA Staff Jalandhar Rural led by Inspector Pushap Bali apprehended four members of another dreaded gang identified as Harvinder Singh alias Raju of Ahmedpur, Dalwinder Singh alias Guri of Dhaliwal Dona, Sarabjit Singh alias Punjab alias Kaka of Athola, and Harpreet Singh alias Shera of Katni Gate.

Police teams have recovered two .32-bore pistols with six live rounds and three magazines and one .315-bore pistol with two live rounds, besides, impeding their motorcycle and scooter.

SSP Khakh said that during interrogation, this gang confessed to having committed multiple crimes including a shooting and extortion at Blair Khanpur, an armed assault and shooting at a grocery shop owner, armed robbery near Leather Complex, extortion of Rs 25,000 from migrant labourers, and multiple motorcycle thefts. They also revealed connections to a local drug trafficking network, he added.

he police have registered two separate cases including FIR no. 102 dated 09.11.2024 under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Lohian, and FIR No. 95 dated 13.11.2024 under sections 308(2), 310(4), 310(5) and 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25(1)(6)(7)(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Maqusdan. (ANI)

