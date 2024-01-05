Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): After the Punjab police arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a fresh case, his son, who is an advocate by profession, has alleged that a new case has been initiated against his father to prevent his release from jail.

Speaking to ANI, his son Mehtab Singh Khaira said that a new case has been registered against his father in the city and further action has been initiated against him on the charge of threatening the witnesses.

"In the eight-year-old drug case, my father had been arrested on the orders of the Supreme Court. Now, the High Court has given us relief by issuing regular bail. But the Punjab Police have begun new trials for him since yesterday night so that he cannot leave jail. A new case has been registered against my father in the city and further action has been initiated against him on the charge of threatening the witnesses," said Mehtab Singh Khaira.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted bail to MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. However, before he could be released from prison, the Punjab police arrested him in a fresh case.

While allowing his bail plea, a bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara said that Khaira was arrested prima facia on the evidence of calls he had made to his personal security officer, personal assistant and a handler from the UK, as well as unexplained money linked to the drugs trade.

The latest case was registered against Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the Subhanpur police station under sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reacting to the fresh FIR against Khaira, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring posted on the social media platform X, "The recent FIR against @SukhpalKhaira is a proof that the @AAPPunjab govt is doing vendetta politics. The FIR has been registered just to harass him even further. This is not Badlaav... this is Badla!". (ANI)

