Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Sangrur spurious liquor case.

The four-member SIT is headed by ADGP Law and Order Gurinder Singh Dhillon, while, DIG Patiala Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar, SSP Sangrur Sartaj Chahal and Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey are its members.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Six Killed, Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bassi Area (Watch Videos).

Notably, the Sangrur district Police have already arrested eight accused persons involved in selling Spurious liquor in the area of Police Station Dirba and recovered huge amounts of spurious liquor and other equipment used for manufacturing and labelling spurious liquor from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Soma Kaur, Rahul alias Sanju and Pardeep Singh alias Babi, all residents of Chauwas in Cheema; Gurlal Singh of village Ubhawal in Sangrur, Harmanpreet Singh of village Taipur in Patiala, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of village Rogla; and Manpreet Singh alias Mani and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, both residents of village Gujjran in Dirba.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Jaish-E-Mohammad Module in Srinagar, Four Arrested.

"Around 23 people have consumed and are admitted to various hospitals. Three FIRs have been lodged in the case... The complainants in these FIRs are those who have lost a family member. Till now, 8 accused have been arrested... The total no. of identified accused is 10 and 8 of them have been arrested," said Punjab ADGLO Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

The SIT will thoroughly investigate the forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the modus operandi and nexus to trace the source of spurious liquor which found its way to the villages and all the culprits involved in this case will be arrested.

The death toll due to the suspected consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district climbed to 20, with six more people succumbing, officials said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)