Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): With the vision to provide transparent and time-bound citizen-centric services, Punjab Police on Tuesday introduced an improved system for passport verification which will allow citizens to receive pre-verification SMS and would also be able to submit feedback through Post-verification SMS, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in a press release.

Divulging details, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Community Affairs Division (CAD) Gurpreet Kaur Deo said that the Punjab Police has been working day in and day out to provide hassle-free and efficient services to the citizens.

She said that with effect from February 05, Punjab Police shall send an SMS notification from 'PBSANJ' to the applicant providing the name of the official conducting the verification and the date and time of the visit. This improvement aims to reduce uncertainty and ensure that applicants are well-informed about the verification process, she added.

The Special DGP said that apart from this citizens would be able to send their feedback through Post-verification SMS about the quality and behaviour of the officer concerned.

To give feedback, applicants will receive a post-verification SMS from 'PBSANJ' having a hyperlink to the feedback form, she said while adding that applicants can share any suggestions, comments, or concerns through the feedback form.

She said that this feedback mechanism will help Punjab Police in further improving service standards and address any concerns of the citizens promptly. (ANI)

