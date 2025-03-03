Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], March 3 (ANI): Punjab Police recovered 2 kg of heroin from the accused after an exchange of fire took place between Punjab Police and a drug smuggler in Ferozepur.

SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh said, "The police were conducting a special check. When the officers signalled the miscreant to stop the car, he tried to run over the police."

"When the police stopped him, he opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory firing, the miscreant named Baljinder Singh, alias Ladi, got injured. He has been admitted to the hospital. We have recovered more than two kg of heroin from him," he added.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

