Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 29 (ANI): Punjab Police have arrested three people in Amritsar in connection with illegal weapons smuggling. The police have said that 6 pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the arrested.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek, Gurjant Singh and Gursharan Singh.

"In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence #Amritsar strikes a major blow to illegal weapons smuggling in #Punjab by arresting 3 persons (Abhishek @ Abhi, Gurjant Singh & Gursharan Singh @ Gursharandeep) Recovery: 6 pistols (One Glock Pistol 9mm, two .30 bore Pistols, three .32 bore Desi Pistols) & 9 live rounds of .32 bore," Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police said in post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused have multiple criminal cases registered against them. An FIR is registered at PS #SSOC, Amritsar. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to eradicating illegal arms trade and ensuring the safety and security of Punjab," he added.

Earlier in the week, Amritsar Rural Police arrested seven drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kg of heroin in two major operations. The arrests were made after police acted on reliable intelligence and intercepted the accused, uncovering links to an international drug syndicate.

Taking to social media, X DGP Punjab Police wrote, "Working swiftly on forward-backward linkages, Amritsar Rural Police arrests seven drug smugglers and recovers 4.5 Kg Heroin in two significant operations."

The post further reads, "Acting on credible intelligence, police teams intercepted the accused, uncovering links to an international drug syndicate. During the investigation, connections to Gurdeep @ Rano, a key operative of the syndicate detained under the PIT NDPS Act, were also established. Further inquiries are underway to dismantle the entire network."

Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a woman kingpin and her three operatives after recovering 5.2 kg of heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.

She has been identified as Mandeep Kaur (27), a resident of village Ibban Kalan in Amritsar The other arrested operatives have been identified as Alam Arora (23) and Manmeet alias Golu (21), both residents of Janta Colony in Chheharta, Amritsar; and an 18-years-old boy (name withheld) of Tarn Taran. (ANI)

