Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 29 (ANI): Punjab Police on Thursday registered a zero FIR in the case of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life during the farmer protests. Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill stated that after consulting legal experts, the investigation will proceed according to the law.

"In the matter of Shubhkaran (Singh), after consulting the legal experts, the Punjab Police has registered a zero FIR. Further investigation will be done as per the law. His family is performing his last rites today. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann provided compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family and a daughter in the family is being given the job of a constable," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

Earlier in the day, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said that the last rites of Shubkaran Singh, who died during the farmer protests, will be performed today as the police have lodged an FIR in the case.

"Today is the 17th day of the march at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders. We have received the information that an FIR has been lodged under sections 302 and 114 of the IPC (in the death of Shubhkaran Singh)," Pandher said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

"Also we will take the body of the deceased (Shubhkaran Singh) to the Khanauri Border, and his (Shubhkaran Singh) last rites will be performed at his native village," the farmer leader said.

The farmer leader criticised the Centre for putting up military-like resistance against the farmers, saying that the 'intentions are not good'.

Shubhkaran Singh died of an injury to the back of his neck while protesting at the Khanauri border, prompting farm leaders to suspend talks with the Centre.

Another farmer died on February 24 amid the ongoing protests, raising the death toll to four.

To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans, and pickup trucks. (ANI)

