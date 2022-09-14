Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a case after the ruling AAP complained to the state DGP, accusing the BJP of an attempt to poach its MLAs.

Also Read | India's Trade Deficit Widens 139% to USD 27.98 Billion in August 2022.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had on Wednesday met the state DGP along party MLAs over the issue and demanded a thorough probe.

An official spokesperson of the state police said, "Following a complaint filed by some MLAs of the state, the Punjab Police registered a first information report under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 171-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

The ruling party had earlier said at least its 10 MLAs were approached by BJP people with a offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)