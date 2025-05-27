Amritsar, May 27 (PTI) Punjab Police has registered a Zero FIR against a Nagpur nurse who was repatriated by Pakistani authorities through the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday, officials said.

Sunita Bholeshwar Jamgade (43) was nabbed by Pakistan border guarding forces when she illegitimately crossed over to Pakistan through Ladakh's Kargil sector nearly 10 days ago.

Also Read | 'Blessings and Love to My Nephew': 2 Days After Expulsion From RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on Birth of Son.

She was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) on May 24.

After Sunita was repatriated, Punjab Police on Monday registered a Zero FIR against her. They said the woman will be handed over to Maharashtra Police after being interrogated by various intelligence agencies about her reason for visiting Pakistan in such a manner.

Also Read | Errol Musk, Father of Billionaire Elon Musk, to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya in June, Say Sources.

Police said that Sunita, mother of a 14-year-old boy, was in contact with two Pakistani nationals, including one pastor, through social media. When she disappeared to Pakistan, her son sought help from locals.

Police said they also carried out an investigation in her hometown Nagpur. They learnt that Sunita married in 2007 reportedly against her parents' wishes. She got a divorce in 2020.

Police said that before crossing over to Pakistan through the Kargil sector, Sunita had made a similar attempt at the Attari border but was nabbed by the BSF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)