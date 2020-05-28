India News | Punjab Police Ropes in IT Expert Dhruv Singhal to Fight Crime

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) The Punjab police on Thursday said it has appointed IT expert Dhruv Singhal as its chief technology officer with the mandate of leveraging technology in combating all kinds of crime, including terror acts and cybercrime.

With the concurrence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Dhruv Singhal as been appointed as CTO in the Technical Services Wing of the Punjab Police, said an official release here.

Singhal has vast experience and expertise of 31 years in the IT industry and his last assignment was that of the Head of Technology at Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of Amazon Web Services, the government release said.

Singhal is a graduate from IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta, and his areas of specialization include Application Integration, Databases and Big Data, among others.

Recognizing that technology can be a huge force multiplier, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said he had already initiated the design and implementation of a large number of ambitious technology and IT-based projects in the Punjab police.

Given the hostile neighbourhood of this border state, with increasing deployment of drones to smuggle drugs and weapons into Punjab, it had become imperative to further scale up the force's technology thrust, he added.

“I have worked in the UK, Ireland and US, and have been with MNCs for over 25 years. I would now like to use my experience and knowledge of Information technology to contribute back to society.

"I will be working with Punjab police in the adoption of new technologies like Big Data and Business Intelligence to combat crime in a more effective manner,” an official release quoted Singhal as saying. The DGP said the CTO would advise, assist and support the Head of the Technical Services Wing in the development of an overall vision, strategy and technology roadmap for the extensive use of technology, including IT, in the police department.

Working in close collaboration with the ADGP, Technical Services of the Punjab Police, he will also guide the implementation of this roadmap, to help boost efficiency and effectiveness in the functioning of the department and enable more seamless citizen-centric services.

