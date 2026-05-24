India News | Punjab Police Seize 28 Kg Heroin in Cross-border Module Bust; Four Held

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Four people were arrested after the Punjab Police recovered 28.12 kg heroin along with Rs 9.5 lakh, alleged drug money, in Firozpur's Guruharsahai, an official said on Sunday.

The arrests occured as the Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug smuggling module.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the module had links with "foreign-based smugglers and handlers". They tasked the accused with retrieving and distributing narcotics consignment within India.

He added that further investigation is underway to establish the linkages and dismantle the entire network. The Punjab Police further reaffirmed committment to enforcing zero tolerance against narco-crime.

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"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, busts a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four accused persons and recovers 28.12 kg Heroin along with ₹9.5 lakh drug money in Guruharsahai, Ferozepur. Preliminary investigation reveals that the module had links with foreign-based smugglers and handlers, who had allegedly tasked the accused with retrieving and further distributing the narcotics consignment within Indian territory," DGP Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire cross-border drug smuggling network. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to maintaining strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and enforcing zero tolerance against narco-crime," he added.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/2058423010248519976?s=20

Meanwhile, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was found dead with a gunshot wound on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha Road here, police said on Sunday morning.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohail Mir said that the deceased has been identified as ASI Joga Singh.

SSP Mir stated that the police received information regarding the body in the early hours of Sunday.

"Acting swiftly on the alert, the Majitha Station House Officer (SHO) immediately reached the spot. During the preliminary inspection of the body, a gunshot injury was noticed," SSP Mir said.

The body was subsequently shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. (ANI)

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