Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): Punjab Police dealt a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling with the seizure of 5.067 kg of heroin and the arrest of four accused in Amritsar, officials said on Friday.

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) took to X and stated, "In a major blow to trans-border smuggling, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested four accused & seized 5.067 kg of heroin."

Also Read | Pope Francis Health Update: Doctor Says Pontiff Isn't out of Danger but His Condition Isn't Life-Threatening.

The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, leading to the registration of two FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Cantonment and Police Station Sadar, Amritsar.

According to Punjab Police, further investigations are underway to establish both backward and forward linkages, as well as to track the Hawala network linked to the case.

Also Read | Ghazipur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 1 Injured As Their Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Gorakhpur-Varanasi Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials reiterated the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling drug networks and intensifying efforts to make the state drug-free. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)