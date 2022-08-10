Amritsar, Aug 10 (PTI) Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has seized four imported pistols during a search operation at villages near the India-Pakistan border.

In a statement issued here, the Amritsar rural police said it has rounded up four people.

Also Read | Rahul Bhat's Killer Among Three LeT Terrorists Gunned Down in Jammu and Kashmir.

During a search operation at Lopokey, Manjh and Kakad villages, the police team seized four imported pistols along with 140 cartridges, the statement said.

The operation was carried out after information about the sighting of a drone at Manjh and Kakad villages on Tuesday night. PTI JMS CHS

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Bail to Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Drugs Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)