Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Various teams of the Punjab Police have been visiting villages to sensitise youths about the ill-effects of narcotics, motivating the victims to shun the addiction and helping them to come back to the mainstream, said a senior police official on Monday.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Punjab Police, besides tightening the noose around the drug smugglers and suppliers, has also been making all the possible efforts to keep youths away from drugs.

He said police successfully managed to arrest as many as 141 proclaimed offenders in drug cases over the last one month.

Giving weekly updates, he said police arrested 472 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 354 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week.

Police also recovered 5.53 kg heroin, 21.9 kg opium, 21.5 kg ganja, six quintals of poppy husk and 1.46 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, vials of pharma opioids , besides recovering Rs 23.37 lakh cash after carrying out a cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas.

All the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police have been conducting different activities including public meetings, visits to drugs-affected villages, seminars and joint meetings with MLAs, 'sarpanches' and councillors, besides involving NGOs and youth clubs to rally support for the anti-narcotics campaign.

He said as part of the ongoing campaign against drugs, the Barnala Police organised a four-day Basketball tournament (under-17 boys) t.

Similarly, the Malerkotla Police launched a massive anti-drug programme under the title of 'Saanjhi Satth'.

Under this, every station house officer (SHO) along with his team including one woman police official visits a village every day in the evening to meet residents at any commonplace in the village. Gill said drug suppliers have started roping in women for trafficking. It has also come to notice that drug peddlers these days prefer public transport systems for smuggling as it requires more human intelligence to track them, he added.

