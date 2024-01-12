Punjab [India], January 12 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, AGTF, Punjab, in collaboration with central agencies, apprehended Kailash Khichan, a crucial operative associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh and USA-based Harpreet Singh.

The arrested individual boasts a criminal history, including cases of extortion, NDPS Act violations, and Arms Act offences registered in Rajasthan and Punjab. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, shared this information on his X.

Wanted in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Fazilka since September 2023, Khichan's preliminary interrogation revealed his involvement in supplying weapons, on the directives of terrorist Rinda, to associates of the Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) for carrying out sensational crimes in the state.

A significant recovery was made during the operation, including one Chinese pistol and eight live cartridges. The Punjab Police, under the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is dedicated to dismantling organised criminal networks.

In a related development following the recent 19-kg heroin seizure by the CPA of Amritsar, authorities recovered an additional 3.5 kg of heroin and 19 live cartridges. Three suspects were apprehended after tracing backward linkages.

According to the DGP of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, cumulatively, the operation has resulted in the recovery of 22.5 kg of heroin, 7 pistols, 59 live cartridges, drone parts, Rs23 lakh in drug money, and four vehicles, with a total of 10 accused individuals arrested.

Earlier on January 4, Punjab Police busted a terror module and arrested its 2 operatives handled from abroad by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). They were involved in various killings. ISI-backed terror module operated by Harvinder Rinda and his associates, who were recruiting youngsters by providing funds in their bank accounts and smuggled foreign arms from the border area with the help of drones. Police teams made a recovery of 4 pistols and 10 live cartridges. (ANI)

