Chandigarh [India], February 20 (ANI): Punjab police's Anti Gangster Task Force has arrested an associate of terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike.

The accused Sukhchain alias Bhujia is wanted in a number of criminal cases including a recent attempt of a murder in Bhikhi in Mansa according to DGP, Punjab Police.

"The arrested accused Sukhchain alias Bhujia was wanted in a recent attempt to murder case at Bhikhi, Mansa. The arrested accused has a criminal history with number of criminal cases such as attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act etc, registered against him."

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was planning to target rival gang members.

One 32 Caliber pistol and five live cartridges have been seized from his possession. "Punjab police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state and ensure a safer Punjab", a statement by the Punjab Police said.

On Wednesday, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed about the perpetrators of recent blasts that happened near the border areas of the state. Speaking to the media, Yadav stated that the perpetrators of the alleged recent blasts in the border areas have been arrested and added that the police is looking into the cases where the police officers have been booked into the FIRs.

"All the so-called grenade blasts, there have been 12 such cases, and all of them have been traced. In all the cases, we have caught the perpetrators", he said.

"The police authorities in Punjab are undertaking an exercise to identify instances where police officers have been booked into FIRs, or there are allegations of misconduct against them. Seeing the evidence, action is being taken", DGP Gaurav Yadav added. (ANI)

