Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress MLA and husband of former Congress leader Aditi Singh, Angad Singh has called a meeting of his supporters on Monday to decide his future political course of action after Congress denied him a ticket for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

Angad Singh on Sunday was not named in the new list of candidates of Congress.

"Angad Singh has called in a meeting of his supporters on Monday morning to decide his next political step," said a source.

Congress on Sunday announced the name Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki from Nawan Shahr assembly seat instead of sitting MLA Angad Singh.

It is worth mentioning that Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh, wife of Angad Singh, resigned from the Congress party before the Uttar Pradesh polls.

She has now been given a ticket from Bharatiya Janata Party to contest from Rae Bareli assembly seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Punjab will go to Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Congress party on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab which revealed that sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats. The party has fielded the Chief Minister from the Bhadaur constituency also.

As Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are unwilling to give up claims for the chief ministerial post, the development comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured that despite the party's tradition of not announcing a CM face generally, the party will be announcing the CM face this time in Punjab, after consulting with the party workers.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said his party's survey found out that Channi is going to lose from Chamkaur Sahib. "I already told that according to our survey Channiji is going to lose from Chamkaur Sahib. Today, Congress announced that he would be contesting from two seats. Does this mean that the survey was true?" Kejriwal tweeted.(ANI)

