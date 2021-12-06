Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are likely to meet on Tuesday over lunch and expected to hold discussions on seat sharing for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, said sources.

Shekhawat is the BJP's in-charge for the Punjab Assembly polls.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Urges People To Stay Alert Amid Fear of Third Wave of COVID-19.

The meeting is likely to take place at Amarinder Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali, said the sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had said the BJP is in talks with Amarinder Singh and former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for an alliance with their parties ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Official Notice Regarding CBT-1 Result, CBT-2 Schedule Released Online at rrbcdg.gov.in; Know Details Here.

Earlier in the day, the former Punjab CM reiterated that his party along with the BJP and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's outfit will form the next government in the state.

Singh, who faced unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September, on Monday opened the office of his new party Punjab Lok Congress here.

"We are very hopeful that in the upcoming elections, we will win…the combination of seat adjustment with the BJP and Dhindsa sahib we will form the next government," said Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)