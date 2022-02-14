Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Punjab Assembly polls was attacked during election campaigning in Ludhiana, said police.

SR Laddhar, who is contesting from Gill constituency in Ludhiana district, was injured and rushed to the civil hospital following the incident.

One of his car's windows was broken in the attack.

"We got information that during canvassing unknown persons attacked him. We'll take his statement and investigate accordingly," said HS Chhetra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central.

Giving details about the attack, personal assistant of the BJP candidate, Jatin, said that they were returning from Kheri village when some people started sloganeering, stopped their car and attacked them.

"We had gone for a meeting in Kheri village. Some people came and raised slogans against our party. When we were returning, they stopped our car and attacked us," he said.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled for February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

