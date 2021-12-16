Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday said political parties in Punjab have raised concern over biased local administrations and the misuse of liquor, cash and drugs in the Assembly polls, which the EC is committed to hold in a free and fair manner.

The Election Commissioner said this after holding meetings with representatives of political parties and officials, a day after a full bench of the poll panel arrived here to take stock of the preparations for the Assembly polls.

Also Read | COVID-19 Booster Vaccines in Rich Nations Will Cause a Deficit of 3 Billion Jabs: WHO.

"Most political parties voiced concern regarding partisan behaviour by the local administration. Some political parties also complained that the local administration was not granting permission for holding rallies at designated government grounds in a free manner," Chandra said.

"Political parties have expressed their concern about the law and order situation in the wake of impending elections and the use of cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies during the forthcoming elections," he told reporters.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Takes Lover To Isolated Spot, Stabs Her To Death; Arrested.

Chandra said all political parties sought the 100 per cent use of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) units along with the EVMs.

They also desired 100 per cent webcasting on polling day to ensure transparency, said Chandra.

Cutting across party lines, representatives of the parties requested the commission to take stern measures to create a conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections, he said.

" There has been a concern that money power, liquor, cash, drugs and freebies vitiate the elections process. The ECI has zero tolerance into this area and we never want any abuse of money power or government machinery or any other provisions which vitiate the electoral process," he said.

"The seizure of liquor, drugs and cash has to be dealt with a very heavy hand. We do not want any inducement to be given to any voter," he said.

Chandra said the Election Commission of India is committed to conduct the forthcoming elections in a free, fair and inducement-free manner.

He said the term of state Assembly in Punjab is due to expire on March 27.

To a question on deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Chandra said the ECI has discussed this issue with the state police force.

"We will make the assessment accordingly. The assessment is being made based on various inputs given by the police force and state administration to us," said Chandra.

To a question on linking voter card to Aadhaar, Chandra said it will help in deleting duplicate votes while citing that some people enrol as voters in other places where they migrate for work.

"We want our electoral rolls to be absolutely pure," he said.

He said to maintain social distancing at polling booths because of Covid, the number of booths has been increased by 1,478 to 24,689.

He said there will be 165 polling stations, which will be managed only by women.

There will be 57 polling booths, which will be managed by persons with disabilities, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)