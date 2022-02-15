Maur Mandi (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday took a swipe at politicians while addressing an election rally at Punjab's Maur Mandi and said, "There are many people doing politics in the name of farmers but I can confidently say that no one else has ever done what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did for the welfare of the farmers."

He added that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2,000 is transferred to the account of 10.50 crore farmers every three months. "In Punjab also, about Rs 24,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of 23 lakh farmers. No one has ever worked for the Sikh brothers like PM Modi did, for the sake of Hindu-Sikh unity", added Nadda.

He also slammed politicians for dynasty politics terming them 'parivarvad'. "All other political parties are Parivarvad. If their government comes to power in Punjab, then it will benefit their family only." He added, "BJP is the only party which works on the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. BJP is committed to working for the poor, the deprived, the downtrodden of the society." "Our goal is to encourage youth, empower women."

The BJP national president said that Harmandir Sahib was not approved by the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, but PM Modi gave approval for it and now, the devotees from all over the world participate. "Earlier, tax was levied on the Gurudwara langars. No one had ever demanded the removal of this tax. But the Prime Minister himself said that the tax on langar should be removed."

Speaking on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, Nadda said, "During the 1984 riots when people of the Sikh community were killed, Congress said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes."

"There was violence all over but no one cared about the Sikhs. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, he formed an SIT and put the culprits behind the bars, wiping the victim's tears", added Nadda.

Attacking the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Nadda said, "Today sand mafias are roaming freely in the assembly constituency of the Punjab Chief Minister. The drug mafias are thriving in Punjab. Congress never did anything for the development of Punjab."

He added, "The way PM Modi is working for the betterment of the country, Pakistan is not liking it. Anti-national forces in the country are also engaged in disturbing PM Modi's austerity for the advancement of the country."

Addressing the people, Nadda said, "Will you strengthen such people who are creating troubles for the country? Punjab needs a new energy, a new force, a new way to get out of debt. A strong leader is needed to get Punjab out of the trouble it is in. That is why the Bharatiya Janata Party needs Punjab's support."

Punjab will vote on February 20 while the counting will be on March 10. (ANI)

