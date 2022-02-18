Patiala (Punjab) [India], February 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Punjab Lok Congress founder and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, conducted a roadshow in Patiala on Friday ahead of the Punjab election.

As the lockdown restrictions eased, various people came forward to join the BJP-PLC roadshow.

On Thursday, the state former Chief Minister conducted the roadshow in Amargarh and Malerkotla. Amrinder Singh is contesting the election from his home constituency, Patiala Urban. In this election, PLC is contesting along with its alliance BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the polls on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

