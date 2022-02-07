Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 7 (ANI): After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for the Assembly Elections, various enforcement teams seized valuables worth Rs 365.52 crores in violation of the code till Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer informed on Monday.

Punjab CEO Dr S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams seized 40.75 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 23.09 crore.

"Similarly, the enforcement wings also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 312.81 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 24.15 crore," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1,323 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 3,481 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 2,817 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

He also informed that from a security point of view, 1,799 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

He informed that all the 2,892 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 20,517 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said that out of a total of 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,78,274 weapons have been deposited so far. 97 illegal weapons have also been seized so far. (ANI)

