New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, said sources.

He has already reached the party headquarters here in National Capital.

His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

