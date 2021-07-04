Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Punjab's power crisis may further deepen as one more unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant stopped generating electricity due to some technical issue, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL said on Sunday.

Another unit of 660 MW of private-run Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) at Mansa has stopped generating power due to some boiler leakage issue, said the official of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Already, one unit (660 MW) of TSPL continued to remain shut for the past few months.

The coal-fired TSPL's total installed capacity is 1,980 MW (megawatt).

The second unit of TSPL developing a snag comes at a time when several urban and rural areas are facing power outages and voltage fluctuations.

On Saturday, the demand for power had reached 13,067 MW against the supply of 12,979 MW, leaving a gap of 88 MW.

As part of the measures to deal with the power shortage, the power utility PSPCL has already imposed three-day weekly offs on industry including rolling mills and induction furnaces till July 7.

Only essential services and continuous process industries have been exempted from these regulations.

Besides, the state government has already directed government offices to function from 8 am till 2 pm till July 10 with a ban on use of air conditioners.

Against the supply of 13,500 MW, the demand for power last week touched an unprecedented 16,000 MW.

Meanwhile, the PSPCL on Sunday said it is ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour electricity supply to farmers every day for paddy sowing, amid unprecedented demand for electricity.

A Venu Prasad, chairman and managing director of PSPCL, said the topmost priority for the department is to fulfil the requirements of the agriculture sector in view of the ongoing paddy operations.

Citing data of power supply timings to agriculture sector on Saturday, the CMD said average supply for border zone comprising Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Taran Tarn was 12.4 hours, while Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr districts of the north zone received on an average 10.3 hours of supply on the same day.

Similarly, farmers of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Rupnagar and Mohali districts got on average 9.6 hours of electricity supply, a department spokesperson said.

Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar and Ferozpur got 8.9 hours average supply, the spokesperson said.

