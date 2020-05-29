India News | Punjab Raises Fine for Spitting, Not Wearing Masks in Public to Rs500

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Punjab on Friday announced stricter penalties for those not adhering to restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, increasing significantly the fine for spitting and not wearing masks in public to Rs500.

The state government also increased the fine for violating the home quarantine to Rs2,000.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Issues Clarification on Reports of Google Acquiring Stake in the Telecom Operator, Says 'No Proposal As Reported By Media'.

Previously, the state government imposed a fine of Rs200 for not wearing masks, Rs100 for spitting at public places, and Rs500 for violating home quarantine guidelines.

Taking cognizance of violations of the guidelines, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said penalties needed to be enhanced to keep Punjab safe from the coronavirus.

Also Read | West Bengal Allows Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Other Religious Places to Re-Open From June 1, Only 10 Devotees Allowed Inside at Once.

The state government also fixed Rs2,000 as fine for violating social-distancing norms by owners of shops or commercial places.

A fine of Rs3,000 will be imposed on owners of buses, Rs2,000 on cars, and Rs500 on auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers for violating social-distancing norms, Sidhu said.

Non-payment of fine will attract legal action under IPC Section 188 (order promulgated by a public servant empowered by the law to do so), he said in a statement.

He said the Amarinder Singh government is working round-the-clock to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said Punjab became the leading state in the country in recovery of COVID-19 patients, which is around 91 per cent.

The minister clarified that officials not below the post of Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Naib Tehsildar and any official authorized by Deputy Commissioners can impose the penalties under the provisions of Epidemic Disease Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)