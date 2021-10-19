Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab reported two more Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, while 18 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,02,081, according to a medical bulletin.

With two deaths reported from Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, the toll reached 16,549. The toll also included three deaths which were not reported earlier.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar and Ludhiana reported four cases each, followed by three in Mohali, among others.

The number of active cases stood at 216, while 20 more people have recuperated from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,316, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported four new cases, taking the total count to 65,310.

The death toll in the Union Territory stood at 820.

There are 25 active cases in the city, while 64,465 people have recovered from the disease so far.

