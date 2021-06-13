Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday registered 49 more Covid-related fatalities, which took the toll to 15,562, while 958 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,87,903, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 12,981 from 14,064 on Saturday.

Seven deaths were reported from Amritsar, five from Patiala and four each from Gurdaspur, Jalandhar and Mansa, among fatalities which took place in the last 24-hours, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 112 fresh cases, followed by 106 in Jalandhar and 85 in Hoshiarpur.

The state's positivity rate stands at 1.78 per cent, according to the bulletin.

With 1,980 recoveries, the number of cured persons has increased to 5,59,360, it said.

There are 191 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 582 other critical patients and 2,567 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 1,00,51,022 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Chandigarh registered 54 cases, taking the infection tally to 61,110 in the Union Territory, according to the medical bulletin.

Three more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 792, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 520 from 540 the day before, according to the bulletin.

With 71 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 59,798, it said.

A total of 5,39,353 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,77,000 tested negative while reports of 36 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)