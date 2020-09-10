Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Punjab recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,464 coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection tally to 72,143 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had seen a reported 2,137 infections.

Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab rose to 2,149 with 88 more fatalities, the bulletin said.

It said 16 deaths were reported from Amritsar, 14 from Mohali, 11 from Ludhiana, nine from Jalandhar, seven from Ferozepur, five from Rupnagar, four each from Moga, Kapurthala and Patiala, three from Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdaspur, two from Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and one each from Faridkot, Mansa, Muktsar and Tarn Taran.

Also Read | Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Says Tourists Can Visit The Union Territory With COVID-19 Negative Test Report.

The places which reported new cases included Mohali (307), Amritsar (295), Jalandhar (277), Bathinda (202), Pathankot (195), Gurdaspur (156), Patiala (144), Hoshiarpur (141), Ludhiana (120) and Kapurthala (91), it said.

There are 18,088 active COVID-19 cases in the state now.

A total of 1,348 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far 51,906 people have recovered of the COVID-19 infection, the bulletin said.

It said 79 critical patients are on ventilator support while 544 are on oxygen support.

A total of 12,98,969 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)