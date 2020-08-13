Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday witnessed a record 39 fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 675, while 1,020 cases took the state's infection tally to 26,909.

Thirteen fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, six in Hoshiarpur, four in Patiala, three each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, two each in Mohali, Gurdaspur and Pathankot and one each in Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur, as per a medical bulletin.

Among the districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (229), Jalandhar (130), Mohali (104), Amritsar (85), Patiala (70), Barnala (62), Gurdaspur (39) and Faridkot (36).

A total of 422 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 17,212 people have recovered from the disease.

There are 9,022 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen patients are critical and on ventilator support while 142 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,11,260 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

