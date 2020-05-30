India News | Punjab Reports 2 More Deaths Due to COVID-19, 36 Fresh Cases

Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Two more persons have succumbed to coronavirus and 36 people tested positive for the disease in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

With this, the death toll due to the disease in the state has risen to 44 and the number of cases climbed to 2,233, according to a health bulletin.

On Friday, a 51-year-old man died in Ludhiana, while a 49-year-old succumbed to the infection in Jalandhar, a health official said. Both the patients had diabetes and hypertension, he said.

Of the fresh cases, Pathankot and Amritsar reported eight each followed by Bathinda five, Mohali four, Patiala, Sangrur, Fazilka and Hoshiarpur two each and Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Fatehgarh Sahib one each, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,967, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 222.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 374 cases followed by 241 in Jalandhar, 180 in Ludhiana, 157 in Tarn Taran, 137 in Gurdaspur, 118 in Patiala, 116 in Hoshiarpur, 111 in Mohali, 106 in SBS Nagar, 96 in Sangrur, 66 in Muktsar, 62 each in Faridkot and Rupnagar, 61 in Moga, 60 in Pathankot, 58 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 47 in Bathinda, 46 in Ferozepur, 44 each in Fazilka, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 23 in Barnala, the bulletin said.

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, it said. PTI CHS VSD

