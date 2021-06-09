Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 66 more coronavirus deaths as 1,407 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 5,83,474, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 15,293 lives in the state.

Nine deaths were reported from Amritsar, eight from Ludhiana and six each from Jalandhar and Patiala in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Jalandhar reported 142 infections, followed by 117 in Bathinda, 104 in Amritsar and 96 in Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases dropped to 17,344 from 18,546 on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate stands at 2.29 per cent. With 2,521 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,50,837, as per the bulletin.

There are 240 patients on ventilator and 3,024 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 98,23,991 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered 84 cases, taking its infection tally to 60,862, according to a medical bulletin.

Two more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 781 in the union territory.

The number of active cases dropped to 685 from 740 the day before, the bulletin said.

With 118 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 59,432, it said.

A total of 5,30,483 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 4,68,382 tested negative while reports of 18 are awaited, the bulletin said.

