Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 2,628 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 79,679 in the state, while the death toll reached 2,356 with 68 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

Eleven deaths were reported from Amritsar, 10 from Patiala, six each from Bathinda and Jalandhar, five from Ludhiana, four from Kapurthala and three each from Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Pathankot and Sangrur.

Two fatalities each were reported from Rupnagar, Moga, Mansa and one each from Barnala, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were reported from Mohali (433), Patiala (327), Ludhiana (274), Gurdaspur (260), Jalandhar (252), Amritsar (188), Bathinda (104) and Hoshiarpur (79), among others.

There are 19,787 active cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,151 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from infection.

So far, 57,536 people have been cured of the contagion.

Ninety-one critical patients are on ventilator support, while 501 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 13,91,662 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

