Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported a record 32 fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 636, while 1,002 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 25,889.

Eleven fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, four in Sangrur, three each in Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Mohali and one each in Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Muktsar and Tarn Taran, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Maharashtra Announces 11,088 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 5,35,601: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Among districts which reported new cases are Ludhiana (252), Patiala (118), Amritsar (118), Mohali (83), Hoshiarpur (77), Pathankot (64), Jalandhar (54) and Bathinda (38).

A total of 1,055 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 16,790 people have been cured of the infection.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Janmashtami 2020 Greetings To Nation, Says 'Jai Shri Krishna'.

There are 8,463 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Twenty-one patients are critical and on the ventilator, while 139 are on oxygen support, it said.

The state has till now tested 6,97,327 samples for COVID-19, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the Punjabi attitude of 'koi gal nahin' (no worries) was causing people to delay their COVID-19 testing until it became inevitable, warning them it could prove detrimental in some cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)