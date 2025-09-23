Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a report from the SSP Jalandhar in the case involving abusive remarks against Sant Krishna Nath Chaheru and the Dalit community of Village Jaitewali, near Jalandhar, on Tuesday.

Speaking on this matter, a spokesperson for the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission stated that the matter came to the attention of the Commission's Chairman, S Jasvir Singh Garhi, through a newspaper report. Hence, taking suo motu notice of the matter, the Chairman directed the SSP Jalandhar to submit a report through the concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police by September 25.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took steps to uplift education for Scheduled Caste students, said Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur during a press conference at Punjab Bhawan.

During the press conference, she stated that the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities has implemented major initiatives to ensure that students from marginalised communities receive opportunities to excel in higher education and professional careers.

While discussing the new Overseas Scholarship Scheme, Baljit Kaur stated that Scheduled Caste students and children of landless agricultural labourers can now pursue studies at the world's top 500 universities with full financial support from the Punjab Government.

This scheme covers visa, airfare, tuition fees, a maintenance allowance of Rs 13.17 lakh per annum, a contingency allowance of Rs 1.35 lakh, and medical insurance.

She also announced the launch of a two-month PCS Crash Course for SC, BC, and minority students at the Ambedkar Institute in Mohali, designed to prepare them for the civil services. She also mentioned that applications are being accepted offline and via email between September 17 and 26, and forty candidates will be selected through an entrance test on September 30. (ANI)

