India News | Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission Takes Note of Anti-labour Resolutions in Panchayats

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Saturday issued directions for scrapping of anti-labour resolutions being passed by some village panchayats in the state.

Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur directed the Director, Rural Development and Panchayats department to get these resolutions scrapped and submit an action taken report by June 19, an official release said here.

She stated that it had also come to the knowledge of the Commission through social media that most of the labourers in the villages belong to Scheduled Caste communities.

The Commission took strong notice of the “dictatorial” resolution passed by the panchayat of Ghanauri village in which the panchayat fixed the rate of paddy sowing at Rs 3,800, forcing the village labourers to work on the fixed rate and social boycott of those persons who would violate the resolution.

The Chairperson directed the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner to thoroughly enquire the issue and submit a detailed report before the Commission by June 19 through the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil).

Kaur said that it came to the notice of the Commission that the sarpanch of Ghanauri village issued a resolution on May 30 fixing Rs 3,800 as wages for village labourers to sow paddy and they would have to work within this rate.

As per the resolution, the village labourers will have to do the labour of the village first and if they opt for work in other villages then the entire village will ban their entry to the fields.

Apart from this, it was also mentioned in the resolution that Rs 300 was the rate of daily wage in the village. There will be no evening meal and the labourers will have to bring their utensils from their homes.

The resolution also stipulates that if any resident of the village violates this order, he will be socially boycotted.

The Chairperson said that as per law, the panchayat has no authority to issue such resolutions.

Such resolutions encourage factionalism in the villages and disrupt the communal harmony, which would not be acceptable.

