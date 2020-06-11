Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday requested the Union government for additional allocation of wheat and pulses for distribution among migrant workers.

He sought an allocation of 14,144 metric tonnes of wheat, along with 1,414 MT of pulses.

This step will be instrumental in incentivising the migrants to return to work for their livelihood besides fully reviving the industrial activity, said the CM in a letter to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

Singh said this initiative on the part of the Centre was necessary as the loss of wages for the past few months had severely crippled the purchasing power of the poor.

He said earlier the Centre had allocated 14,144 MT of wheat and 1,015 MT of pulses for distribution among migrant workers and those not covered under the National Food Security Act.

The distribution of these stocks is going on in the state and is expected to be completed within the next 10-15 days, he said.

