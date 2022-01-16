Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Thirteen more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,396 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,63,867, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday.

Three deaths were reported from Ludhiana, two each from Pathankot and Mohali and one each from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Mansa and Patiala, taking the death to 16,769 since the pandemic struck.

The number of active cases rose to 41,250 from 37,546 in 24 hours.

The state's positivity rate was 20.76 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh infections, Mohali reported 1,832 cases, followed by 1,144 in Ludhiana, 963 in Amritsar, 570 in Jalandhar and 465 in Patiala.

A total 585 patients are on oxygen support while 33 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin mentioned. A total of 3,599 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,05,848, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,358 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 77,628.

With one death reported in 24 hours, the toll so far reached 1,087, while Chandigarh's positivity rate was 22.49 per cent.

There are in 9,203 active cases in the city, according to the bulletin.

