Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Punjab reported 2,110 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 65,583 on Monday, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 1,923 with 61 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

The state surpassed its previous single-day maximum of 1,946 novel coronavirus cases registered on Sunday.

Also Read | Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED in Connection to ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan ‘Scandal’; Timeline of The Case.

Fifteen new fatalities linked to the infection were reported from Mohali; 10 from Ludhiana; seven from Patiala; five from Moga; four from Hoshiarpur; three each from Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar; two each from Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Muktsar, and Tarn Taran, according to the bulletin.

Among places which reported fresh COVID-19 cases included Ludhiana (338), Jalandhar (210), Mohali (176), Amritsar (157), Patiala (137), Gurdaspur (128), Muktsar (126), Rupnagar (115), Bathinda (106), Pathankot (96) and Hoshiarpur 86.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists for Successful Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle Flight.

A total of 1,565 patients in the state were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.

So far 47,020 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Punjab, where the number of active cases stands at 16,640, according to the bulletin.

Seventy-five critical patients are on ventilator support while 534 on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 12,12,432 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)